Save up to 30% on Marvel toys, coding kits, and much more from $4, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Marvel toys, apparel, and much more. Deals start at under $4 and you’ll enjoy free shipping as a Prime member or in orders over $25. While there are plenty of toys for gifting to your little ones or the Marvel fan in your life, one standout is on the Bandai Tamashii Nations Onmitsu Black Spiderman Figure at $44.78. Down from its usual $60 price tag, today’s offer is $12 under the lowest we’ve seen prior. This highly-detailed six-inch collectible reimagines Spider-Man as a samurai and comes complete with plenty of accessories in the same unique style. It’s a perfect buy for the older MCU enthusiast on your list, or even for yourself. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more standouts or shop the entire sale right here.

Another notable deal today at Amazon is on the littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit at $79.99. Normally selling for $115, today’s offer is good for a $35 discount and marks the second-best we’ve seen all year. Leveraging the Earth’s mightiest heroes, this STEAM coding kit teaches you the basics of programming and pairs with your iPhone. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 105 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for more

Other notable Marvel deals today include:

Bandai Onmitsu Black Spiderman Figure features:

The hit Meisho manga realization series from Tamashii Nations brings you Onmitsu Black Spider-Man! Leave it to top sculptor and designer Takeyuki Takeya to take Black Spider-Man back to feudal Japan in full, web-like Ninja design. True to the feudal spirit, Onmitsu Black Spider-Man’s Ninja kaginawa-style grappling web hook is crafted as chain-like firing mechanism. Set includes interchangeable hands (x4), Japanese Katana set, and kaginawa web hook set.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!