Acer’s 27-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor drops to $400 ($150 off), more from $75

Amazon currently offers the Acer Predator XB271HU 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally selling for $550, today’s offer is good for a $150 discount, beats the previous price drop by $40, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Headlined by its 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor also touts NVIDIA G-Sync support for elevating your gameplay experience. That’s paired with a 27-inch 1440p display and dual built-in speakers. This monitor also packs HDMI, DisplayPort, and four USB 3.0 inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 220 customers. Head below

Over at Staples, we’re also seeing a notable discount on the AOC 24-inch 1080p Monitor for $74.99 shipped when code 57031 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $100, it just dropped to $90 at Amazon with today’s offer saving you a total of 25%. This model may not be as suitable for gaming as the lead deal, but it’s still a great way to get some extra screen real estate added to your setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Regardless of which monitor you’ll be picking up, grabbing an extra HDMI cable is always a great idea. Or if you’d like to ensure it’ll work with your newer MacBook, score this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable instead.

Acer Predator 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:

Take your game to the next level with the Predator XB1 XB271HU abmiprz 27″ 16:9 LCD Monitorfrom Acer. This monitor comes equipped with NVIDIA G-Sync technology so the monitor adapts to your graphics card settings to nearly eliminate screen tearing and ghosting. In addition to NVIDIA G-Sync technology this display also features a 144 Hz refresh rate to ensure you receive a smooth gaming experience.

