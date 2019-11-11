Official 2-meter Apple Watch Charging Cable is $20.50 (Reg. $39)

Amazon offers Apple’s official 2-meter Apple Watch Charging Cable for $20.53 Prime shipped. Note: delivery is currently back-ordered a week or more. You’d typically pay $39 here with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re traveling at all this holiday season, having an extra Apple Watch charging cable on hand is a good idea. This model ships with the metal backing for an extra touch of design, and offers six-feet of total length. Great for a backup or if you have multiple Apple Watches in your home.
A great use of your savings would be to pick up an extra Apple Watch. This model is around $5 at Amazon and down from its usual $12 price tag. Put this minimalistic dock on your nightstand and give your Apple Watch a dedicated home. Its soft silicone material will keep things scratch-free while horizontal orientation delivers Nightstand Mode support and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,100 Amazon reviewers.
Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable features:
- Makes charging your Apple Watch utterly effortless.
- Simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically.
- Combines our MagSafe technology with inductive charging.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!