Official 2-meter Apple Watch Charging Cable is $20.50 (Reg. $39)

Amazon offers Apple’s official 2-meter Apple Watch Charging Cable for $20.53 Prime shipped. Note: delivery is currently back-ordered a week or more. You’d typically pay $39 here with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re traveling at all this holiday season, having an extra Apple Watch charging cable on hand is a good idea. This model ships with the metal backing for an extra touch of design, and offers six-feet of total length. Great for a backup or if you have multiple Apple Watches in your home.

A great use of your savings would be to pick up an extra Apple Watch. This model is around $5 at Amazon and down from its usual $12 price tag. Put this minimalistic dock on your nightstand and give your Apple Watch a dedicated home. Its soft silicone material will keep things scratch-free while horizontal orientation delivers Nightstand Mode support and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,100 Amazon reviewers.

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable features:

Makes charging your Apple Watch utterly effortless.

Simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically.

Combines our MagSafe technology with inductive charging.

