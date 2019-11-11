This Hot Wheels set is truly colossal at 5-feet wide, now $70 (Reg. $90)

- Nov. 11th 2019 4:40 pm ET

Get this deal
$90 $70
0

Walmart is offering the Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Track Set for $69.97 shipped. This is down from the near-$90 going rate at Amazon and Target and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up a unique 5-foot wide design, this track is built to entertain. It is “the biggest boosted set Hot Wheels has ever made,” making sure to impress your kids. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if 5-feet is a bit too big for you, check out the Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set. It’s around $35 shipped and includes three loops, crash zones, and boosters.

Also, be sure to pick up this 5-pack of Hot Wheels Cars. A multi-pack is $5 Prime shipped on Amazon, and will just about always give you a different car.

Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Track Set features:

  • Double figure-eight design with high speed boosters allows you to race multiple cars which increases the smash and crash factor!​
  • ​​​Use the levers to send your cars through the ground-level crash zone or into the air for spectacular aerial collisions!​
  • ​Easy fold up for easy storage.
  • ​​Crash and smash action keeps kids engaged in fun, competitive play for hours!​

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$90 $70

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Hot Wheels

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide