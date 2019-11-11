iPhone SE delivers a beloved form-factor for $60 with pre-paid service

Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone SE in Silver with 32GB of storage for $59.99 shipped. This model is locked to Simple Mobile’s pre-paid service for a year. As a comparison, Apple currently charges $349 in new condition and this is $25 less than our previous mention. iPhone SE has developed a bit of a cult following in recent years with its smaller form-factor and affordable price. Ideal for kids or grandparents, this model sports a four-inch display, 12MP camera, Touch ID and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind. iPhone SE is iOS 13 eligible and is expected to receive additional updates for the foreseeable future.

Protect your iPhone SE with a new clear case. This option from JETech is affordable at $6 and will show off your device’s coloring while still keeping it safe. One of the best parts about iPhone SE is its beloved form-factor. Going with this clear case with ensure that you can get most of the iPhone SE experience while still have some protection.

There’s sure to be plenty of other Apple deals to come throughout Black Friday this year. Be sure to keep it locked to our Black Friday landing page during the coming weeks to catch all of the latest Apple price drops, promotions, and more.

iPhone SE features:

4-inch Retina display with IPS technology

A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC

12-megapixel camera

Digital zoom up to 5x

1080p HD video recording

Touch ID

Siri

Apple Pay

