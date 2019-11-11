Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its S330 2.1GHz/4GB/64GB 14-inch Chromebook for $179.99 shipped when coupon code LEN10 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $70 off the typical rate, a $40 savings compared to Amazon’s recent price drop, and beats the lowest 2019 offer we have tracked by $29. This Chromebook supports Google Play right out of the box, allowing you to run Android apps alongside a full-blown Chrome browser. Having used ChromeOS on several occasions, you can consider me to be a fan. This upgraded model features 64GB of storage with a microSD card slot that allows you to easily expand storage later on. USB-C support helps ensure that it’s a forward-thinking purchase. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to pick up an extra USB-C charger. RAVPower’s 61W GaN Charger would be a great choice and is currently on sale for $31 when clipping the on-page coupon. Despite its ability to crank out 61W of power, this adapter is roughly 50% smaller than much of the competition. It’s tiny form-factor makes it a solid option to keep in a backpack at all times.

If you weren’t aware, ChromeOS supports external displays. Picking up one is an excellent way to bolster productivity. We’ve spotted several on sale today, head over to our roundup to find options priced from $75.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook features:

HIGH PERFORMANCE LAPTOP: The Chromebook S330 is equipped with a MediaTek MTK8173C Processor, Chrome OS, 4 GB LPDDR3, 64 GB eMMC 5. 1 and so much more

Sleek & stylish design: sleek, stylish and secure, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is less than one inch thin and 3. 3 lbs. Light with a 14-inch FHD display Perfect for day-to-day computing and multimedia, on or offline

