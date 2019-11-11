This R/C Batmobile is perfect for the young Gotham protector at $64 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Imaginext Fisher-Price DC Super Friends Transforming R/C Batmobile for $63.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. This is down from its $80 list price and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, Target has it on sale for $70 right now. Offering up a remote-controlled Batmobile, this toy is perfect for your up-and-coming protector of Gotham. You’ll find a unique styling here and an included Batman figure. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If your young one is a bit too old for Imaginext, which is rated for children from 3-8 years old, then there are some other alternatives. The LEGO DC Batman Mr. Freeze Batcycle Battle Building Kit is a great option at $16 Prime shipped and will give kids young and old a challenge as they assemble it.

You could also check out the DC Batman 2-Slice Toaster at $20 Prime shipped. It makes toast super fun, burning in (without burning) the Batman logo on your morning snack.

Imaginext Transforming R/C Batmobile features:

​Remote-controlled Batmobile transforms to raised battle mode!

​Use remote to send Batman zooming in the vehicle forward, back, right, left, or spinning all around

​Batmobile transforms with lights & sounds then returns to vehicle mode

​Use the remote control to launch projectiles in Battle Mode (includes 4 projectile discs)

