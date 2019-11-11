This R/C Batmobile is perfect for the young Gotham protector at $64 (Reg. $80)

- Nov. 11th 2019 7:59 pm ET

Get this deal
$80 $64
0

Amazon is offering the Imaginext Fisher-Price DC Super Friends Transforming R/C Batmobile for $63.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. This is down from its $80 list price and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, Target has it on sale for $70 right now. Offering up a remote-controlled Batmobile, this toy is perfect for your up-and-coming protector of Gotham. You’ll find a unique styling here and an included Batman figure. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If your young one is a bit too old for Imaginext, which is rated for children from 3-8 years old, then there are some other alternatives. The LEGO DC Batman Mr. Freeze Batcycle Battle Building Kit is a great option at $16 Prime shipped and will give kids young and old a challenge as they assemble it.

You could also check out the DC Batman 2-Slice Toaster at $20 Prime shipped. It makes toast super fun, burning in (without burning) the Batman logo on your morning snack.

Imaginext Transforming R/C Batmobile features:

  • ​Remote-controlled Batmobile transforms to raised battle mode!
  • ​Use remote to send Batman zooming in the vehicle forward, back, right, left, or spinning all around
  • ​Batmobile transforms with lights & sounds then returns to vehicle mode
  • ​Use the remote control to launch projectiles in Battle Mode (includes 4 projectile discs)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$80 $64

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Toys & Hobbies Imaginext

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide