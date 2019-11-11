That magical Sugru Moldable Glue is back to $5.50 at Amazon (Reg. $10)

Amazon offers Sugru Moldable Glue for $5.50. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $15, you’d typically pay over $10. Today’s deal is a match of the previous Amazon all-time low. Sugru is perfect for repairing old electronics, frayed cables (think Lightning cables!) and more. It hardens over time and keeps things in working order. Sugru is also compatible with a wide range of materials, including glass, ceramic, wood, metal, most plastics, and more. Best of all? This magic puddy can support up to 4.4-pounds of weight when properly used. Rated 4/5 stars by over 120 Amazon customers.

A good add-on would be this two-pack of Nite Ize 6-inch ties for around $4. Not only are these suitable for temporary repairs, it’s a great way to organize cables and more. Nite Ize has been making these reusable Gear Ties for quite some time now. Not only do they help cut down on waste versus using rubber bands and other similar products, but they also are made for a variety of tasks. Here’s how Nite Ize describes them, “flexible, reusable Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape making them endlessly reusable and useful.” Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,600 Amazon reviewers.

Sugru Moldable Glue features:

Sugru Original Formula is the world’s first moldable glue that sets strong by turning into silicone rubber.

Advanced silicone technology that bonds permanently to almost anything, then sets strong by turning into a durable, tactile silicone rubber overnight.

Ideal for all sorts of DIY projects for indoors and out: Fix, bond, seal, improve, mount and create.

A unique combination of technical properties: waterproof, heat- and cold-resistant, durable, flexible, shock-resistant and electrically insulating (up to 24 volts).

Bonds to: glass, ceramic, wood, metal, most plastics & more. Forms a strong bond, mount and hang things without drilling, holds up to 2kg/4.4lb

