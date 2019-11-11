While we are still waiting for the official ad, we now have more details on the Walmart Black Friday store hours. That’s on top of details about its interactive maps and more as the official website is seeing a series of updates to prep for the big shopping bonanza. Chances are, these updates and the official store hours are just the appetizer for the upcoming, wide ranging Thanksgiving flyer. Head below for all the details.

Walmart Black Friday Store Hours:

While we aren’t getting any details on the actual deals today, we do now know the official Walmart Black Friday store hours. Much like we expected in our preparation guide, Walmart will be opening its doors at 6pm on November 28th (Thanksgiving Day). It will remain open right through the night until Friday (Black Friday) before it shuts it all down at the usual closing time. You’ll need to check your local store’s regularly closing time to be certain if you’re considering some late night Friday shopping.

Also as expected, the online deals will follow a slightly different schedule. Just like last year, online shoppers will be getting a head start the day before. On November 27th, Walmart’s online Black Friday deals will kick-off at 10 pm EST. And we will be bringing you the best of the best the second that happens.

Interactive Walmart Black Friday Maps

As any avid Walmart Black Friday shopper will know, the national retailer provides a special in-store map (for most locations) to help shoppers get where they are trying to go. Opening these maps up (the one for your local store) inside of the Walmart app will provide an almost interactive-like experience to help you navigate to specific departments in the store. This will help you get to the best in-store deals without wasting time wondering where you need to be to get that console, iPad, or HDTV you have your eye on.

You can navigate to your local store’s map right here (although some users are yet to gain access by the looks of it) and be sure to grab the Walmart app if you’re interested in these interactive maps.

Outside of the official Walmart Black Friday store hours for 2019 and the interactive maps, our preparation post is a great resource. It will ensure you know what to expect later this month and much more.

