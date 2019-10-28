Year after year, Walmart has earned its spot as one of the top places to check when it comes to locking in Black Friday deals. As a continuation of our coverage to ensure you’re ready to take on the Black Friday madness, we’re turning our attention to what to expect from 2019’s shopping festivities for the retailer. With notable doorbusters, free one-day shipping, and more, we’re anticipating that this year’s Black Friday sale at Walmart will be one of the best yet. So be sure to head below get a crash course on how to make the most of the various sales and promotions this year.

When is Black Friday at Walmart?

With Thanksgiving Day falling later in the month than usual, 2019’s festivities will kick off later as well. Black Friday officially starts on November 29th, though it’s likely that deals will begin rolling in the day before if not sooner. We also won’t be surprised to see Walmart begin offering notable promotions starting on Sunday, November 24th, in the build-up to the Black Friday itself.

Will Walmart be open on Thanksgiving Day?

Yes. In past years, the retailer has opened its doors at 6 PM, and we’re not expecting that to change this time around.

When will the Black Friday ad be released?

Last year Walmart dropped its official Black Friday ad on November 8th. So while there’s a solid chance we’ll see a similar date for 2019, it’s also possible it’ll drop a week after to coincide with the later shopping event date.

Walmart free shipping requirements

Unlike past years where you have needed a $35+ order to score free shipping, this year, Walmart is offering no-cost next day delivery on “hundreds of thousands of eligible items.” Best of all? No membership will be required to take advantage of the perk. Learn more about the retailer’s ambitious plans in our coverage from last week.

How can I take advantage of Walmart’s discounts?

Depending on if the idea is to shop in-store or online at Walmart for Black Friday, you’ll want to adjust your plans accordingly. Those who fall into the former category will be able to take advantage of in-store discounts once the doors open at 6 PM. Online sales have historically begun at 12:01 AM on Thanksgiving day, which then carries on through Friday.

Unlike Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers, Walmart doesn’t hide deals behind a paywall or membership program. So you’ll be able to have your pick of offers without needing to worry about parsing out member-only promotions.

Will there be Walmart doorbusters?

Yes. Walmart has traditionally delivered some of the most enticing doorbusters in recent memory, and we’re expecting much of the same for 2019’s Black Friday sale. Last year TVs, gaming consoles, and the like were top-rated. So look forward to that and more this time around.

What deals can we expect from Walmart Black Friday?

Walmart isn’t known to hold out during the holiday shopping season, so we anticipate to see deals on everything from smart home gear, video games, and HDTVs to home goods and much more. Some of the most noteworthy discounts will likely fall to PS4 and Xbox One bundles, massive smart TVs, and the latest smartphones.

Will Walmart price match other retailers?

While Walmart will likely offer competitive pricing in line with what’s provided by Amazon and Best Buy, the retailer’s price match policy takes a temporary pause on Thanksgiving Day through Cyber-Monday.

