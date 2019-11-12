Apple combats Disney+ with huge movie bundle sale from $10, more

- Nov. 12th 2019 9:14 am ET

Apple has a fresh movie sale going today, headlined by various bundles starting at $10. There are also various titles discounted from $4 and this week’s $1 HD rental. You can find all of our top picks below from Apple’s latest movie promotion.

Movie bundles highlight today’s sale

Apple has a number of movie bundles on sale today with prices from $10 across nearly every genre. While Disney+ did officially launch this morning, there are plenty of films over at Apple’s latest sale worth your time as well. Each of these titles typically sell for $10 or more. That makes today’s promotion all the more notable and a great time to load up your library with fresh content. Our top picks include:

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 rental is Hellboy in 4K, which is down from the usual $5 or more price tag. Starring David Harbour, Andrew Cosby, and Lawrence Gordon, this action film has solid ratings so far.

