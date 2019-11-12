Apple combats Disney+ with huge movie bundle sale from $10, more

Apple has a fresh movie sale going today, headlined by various bundles starting at $10. There are also various titles discounted from $4 and this week’s $1 HD rental. You can find all of our top picks below from Apple’s latest movie promotion.
Movie bundles highlight today’s sale
Apple has a number of movie bundles on sale today with prices from $10 across nearly every genre. While Disney+ did officially launch this morning, there are plenty of films over at Apple’s latest sale worth your time as well. Each of these titles typically sell for $10 or more. That makes today’s promotion all the more notable and a great time to load up your library with fresh content. Our top picks include:
- Ocean’s 8/11: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sex and the City Collection: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Hunger Games Complete Collection: $23 (Reg. $30)
- Superbad and Easy A: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Charlie’s Angels 1/2: $13 (Reg. $20)
- …and more!
Other notable deals
- Murder on the Orient Express: $4 (Reg. $10)
- Frozen: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Tangled: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Beauty and the Beast: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Napoleon Dynamite: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Hang on for your life, Charlie Brown: $4 (Reg. $10)
- Pocahontas: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Dodgeball: $8 (Reg. $15)
- American Hustle: $8 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 rental is Hellboy in 4K, which is down from the usual $5 or more price tag. Starring David Harbour, Andrew Cosby, and Lawrence Gordon, this action film has solid ratings so far.
