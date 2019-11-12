We have partnered up with BentoStack to offer our readers an exclusive deal on the company’s latest PowerHub for $90 with $10 shipping. Prior to this deal, the best price available was $99 with $10 shipping in a limited perk and the BentoStack PowerHub has an MSRP of $199. To score the discounted price, just follow this link and you’ll see the $90 deal at the top of the page on the side. BentoStack PowerHub packs a fast 7.5/10W Qi wireless + 18W USB-C Power Delivery portable battery alongside a USB-C hub into the company’s unique accessory organizer.

BentoStack’s PowerHub separates itself from the pack by offering a unique storage system along with a portable battery and USB-C hub. The hub itself has 4K HDMI output, SD, microSD, USB-C, and USB 3.0 for a well-rounded input/output selection. There’s even a 3.5mm audio jack here, which makes this hub a great add-on to your iPad Pro or MacBook, as it gives you several ports that Apple failed to include. You can learn more in our hands-on and announcement coverage here.

A must-have that you should keep in the BentoStack PowerHub, when you pick one up, is nonda’s USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter. It’s just $8 Prime shipped and easily adds another USB 3.0 port to your bag if you’re rocking a USB-C-only device.

BentoStack PowerHub features:

The BentoStack PowerHub takes a different approach to addressing MacBook Pro and iPad Pro Connectivity, Mobile Charging, and Accessory Organization by integrating a Type-C Hub and Charge Cover into one Japanese-inspired Stackable Storage Case. The BentoStack Hub compartment supports USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps). We have found the current USB 3.1 Gen 2 chipset to have a lot of instability and chose to provide our customers with the USB 3.1 Gen 1 Chipset to optimize the user experience. BentoStack Hub Compartment will work with any USB-C device including Mac, PC, and Android devices.

