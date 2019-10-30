BentoStack PowerHub packs a Qi battery + USB-C hub for ultimate portability

BentoStack is a favorite around 9to5, and a company that we have been following for quite a while. Today, BentoStack is announcing its latest product, the PowerHub. This new take on its original product offers a hidden USB-C hub designed to expand your Mac or iPad’s use by adding back many missing ports. However, the hub has another trick up its sleeve that makes it even more versatile. Keep reading to find out more.

A little BentoStack history

BentoStack, in its original form, allows users to organize their accessories for more comfortable travel through its unique layout and separation design. Then, BentoStack Charge came on the scene and brought with it a Qi-enabled battery pack to keep your devices powered while on-the-go. The BentoStack PowerHub is the next generation of the Charge, offering up a similar Qi-enabled power mat with a few added benefits.

“When the original BentoStack launched two years ago, it was met with tremendous success,” due to its unique approach to Apple Accessory Organization,” said Matt Cereno, CEO of Function101. “We believe that the BentoStack PowerHub includes a feature set that is high in demand with today’s Apple Pro Community and will help to expand our customer base to include the most tech savvy Apple Enthususists. We continue to strive to create truly functional products with a minimalistic design that keep our customers organized and productive – on the road and in the workspace!”

BentoStack PowerHub is more than just a Qi-enabled battery

While BentoStack Charge offered its users a way to power their devices while on-the-go, the PowerHub takes it up a notch. PowerHub brings with it an 8-port USB-C hub that gives users SD, microSD, HDMI, 3.5mm audio, two USB-A, and two USB-C ports. All of this is combined with an integrated 8000mAh battery that can provide power over USB-C PD (18W), USB-A (2.4A), and Qi (10W). This all combines to make an all-in-one PowerHub, which can charge your devices as well as bring back many ports that are missing from Apple’s latest products.

Room to store it all

The BentoStack PowerHub isn’t just a USB-C hub and portable battery. No, it’s much more than that. Inside the PowerHub, you’ll find a series of dividers that allow you to segregate different items from each other for organizational purposes easily. On top of the hub itself, you’ll even find a slot that has magnets built-in, which keep your Apple Pencil V2 in place during transit so that it won’t get lost. All of this combines to make the BentoStack PowerHub the ultimate travel accessory for any Apple user.

BentoStack PowerHub pricing and availability

currently, BentoStack PowerHub is available on Indiegogo and can be purchased for $99 with shipping slated to begin in January 2020. However, when the crowdfunding campaign ends, PowerHub will cost a retail of $199.

Crowdfunding disclaimer

BentoStack PowerHub is a crowd-funded Indiegogo project that has no guarantee of succeeding. However, we have already gone hands-on with BentoStack PowerHub and verified that the company’s initial prototypes are fully functioning and ready to go to market. Our writing this article is not an official endorsement of BentoStack PowerHub, nor are we responsible if the project does not succeed through crowdfunding. We do our best to ensure the plans that we cover have a high chance of success, but you, the reader, assume all responsibility by pledging your money to this project.

