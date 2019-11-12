Huge electric bike savings on Rad Power Bikes and Juiced Bikes, up to $200 off

If you’ve had your eye on an electric bicycle lately but have been waiting for a deal, then wait no further. Two popular California e-bike companies, Juiced Bikes, and Rad Power Bikes have started early sales today with significant savings on electric bikes.

Juiced Bikes

Juiced is known for making high power, high-speed electric bicycles. Their offerings lean towards the over-built and over-powered end of the spectrum, and that’s a good thing.

Check out the deals they are running below.

Juiced City Scrambler for $1,399 (Reg. $2,199). This e-bike uses a classic mini-bike style frame and offers speeds up to 28 mph.

Juiced Camp Scrambler for $1,399 (Reg. $2,199). Similar to the City Scrambler above, but optimized for off-road riding.

CrossCurrent X Commuter for $2,199 (Reg. $2,499). A hybrid-style city e-bike with a top speed of 28 mph and a range of 70+ miles.

CrossCurrent S2 Commuter for $1,699 (Reg. $1,899). A more affordable version of the CrossCurrent X with a slightly smaller battery (but still great speed and range!).

RipCurrent Fat Tire E-bike for $1,699 (Reg. $1,899). Similar to the CrossCurrent, but in fat tire format, which is great for off-roading.

Juiced Scorpion electric moped for $1,399 (Reg. $2,199). A crazy fun electric moped for tearing up the town (or your commute) with a 28 mph top speed.

Juiced HyperScorpion electric moped for $2,099 (Reg. $3,499). Like the standard Scorpion, but faster (35 mph) and longer range (75 mi).

Rad Power Bikes Deals

Rad Power Bikes is one of the biggest names in electric bikes in the US. They offer a wide range of styles for some of the best prices around. These are great bang-for-your-buck e-bikes.

In addition to these savings, you can take an additional $50 off your first order from Rad Power Bikes with a discount code found here.

RadRunner for $1,199 (Reg. $1,299). This e-bike uses a mini-bike or moped-style frame and offers a bench seat for a fun ride. Check out our sister site Electrek’s review below.

RadRover for $1,299 (Reg. $1,499). The RadRover is a fun, fat-tire bike optimized for hitting any terrain. Check out sister-site Electrek’s review below.

RadWagon for $1,299 (Reg. $1,499). The RadWagon is an electric cargo bike with tons of room for cargo (or passengers) and a powerful direct-drive motor. Check out our sister-site Electrek’s review!

RadMini for $1,299 (Reg. $1,499). The RadMini offers all of the fun of the regular RadWagon but in a smaller package. Plus, it folds for easy transport in a car. Check out our sister-site Electrek’s review below!

RadCity for $1,299 (Reg. $1,499). The RadCity is a hybrid-style commuter e-bike designed as the ultimate urban assault e-bike. Turns out this is the only one Electrek hasn’t reviewed yet, but they’ll get to work on changing that!

