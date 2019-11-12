Score ‘tactile mechanical clicks’ with Razer’s Ornata Keyboard: $40 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Razer Ornata Expert Gaming Keyboard for $39.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. This keyboard sports ‘a crisp tactile mechanical click’, at an incredibly-affordable price. Each key is individually backlit and can be programmed ‘with dynamic lighting effects’. An included wrist rest should keep you comfortable during long gameplay sessions. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work with Anker’s $13 gaming mouse. Six adjustable DPI settings cover settings that range from 800 to 6400. Switching is just a click away thanks to the inclusion of a dedicated button. It supports RGB lighting, providing you with access to more than 16 million colors.

When it comes to eye-catching peripherals, it’s hard to top the new 8BitDo N30 Wireless NES Mouse. It works with both PC and Mac and looks absolutely incredible, just as we’ve learned to expect from 8BitDo.

Razer Ornata Expert Gaming Keyboard features:

MECHA-MEMBRANE KEYS – Soft cushioned membrane rubber dome with a crisp tactile mechanical click

MID-HEIGHT KEYCAPS: Custom designed keycaps for quicker actuation without missing a single stroke

INDIVIDUALLY BACKLIT KEYS: Progammable keys with dynamic lighting effects

LEATHERETTE WRIST REST: Ergonomic magnetic wrist rest for ultimate comfort

10-KEY ROLLOVER ANTI-GHOSTING: Perfectly execute up to ten commands at the same time

