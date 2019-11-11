Popular gaming accessory maker 8BitDo is debuting its new NES mouse today. The new N30 brings the classic Nintendo Entertainment System look to 8BitDo’s latest wireless mouse, D-pad and all. While it might not be the first choice for the most hardcore of PC gamers, it makes for an amazing collector’s item or gift this holiday season and is already available at under $25. All the details are down below.

The NES Mouse is Finally a Thing:

The new 8BitDo NES mouse is actually based on a previous design. Daniel Jansson made an amazing concept for a very similar mouse years ago with all of the usual design cues from the iconic home console. Sometime between then and now, 8BitDo contacted the Swedish designer to license his work, and the rest is history.

8BitDo N30 Mouse:

The new 8BitDo N30 NES mouse is essentially your basic 2.4g wireless gaming mouse, albeit with an nostalgic retro shell covering it all. The Mac and PC mouse features a 1,000 DPI optical resolution with between 100 and 120 hours of battery life on a single AA. The blocky, retro-inspired case of the design features a power button to help manage battery life as well, but its the NES design flip every one is going to care about.

A pair of red face buttons sit in place of the usual left and right click buttons while your standard looking NES D-pad graces the thumb side of the unit. You’ll be using the repurposed navigation pad for things like Page Up and Down, or Forward and Upward. You won’t see a typical scroll bar in-between the two face buttons, but that is because 8BitDo is employing a hidden touch strip instead.

The 8BitDo NES mouse is now available at $24.99 direct from 8BitDo. The Amazon listing is still carrying a “Currently unavailable” tag, but that could change anytime now.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It’s hard to imagine your average PC gamer switching out their go-to for an NES mouse like this, never mind the hardcore players. It specs and feature set just aren’t going to cut it with those folks. However, you really can’t beat the novelty/collector’s value here. Hyperkin has a lookalike SNES mouse, but even Nintendo didn’t make one for its orignal home console. There just really aren’t very many products, if any, out there like this. While PC gamers might not be replacing anything with the 8BitDo NES mouse anytime soon, they’ll prolly love one as a gift this year anyway.

