These days, internal and external storage manufacturer’s are being pushed to cut costs or deliver next generation performance. Seagate dropped two new offerings today, both of which focus on the latter. Both products fall underneath Seagate’s FireCuda branding, one of which is a blazing-fast NVMe SSD that supports PCIe Gen4 and the other is a Thunderbolt 3 dock with 4TB of internal storage. Continue reading to learn more.

Seagate FireCuda Thunderbolt 3 Dock

First up, Seagate’s new Thunderbolt 3 dock. Officially dubbed FireCuda Gaming Dock, this peripheral embraces USB-C with open arms. By connecting one cable to a PC or Mac, users will gain 4TB of storage alongside connectivity for DisplayPort, Ethernet, 3.5mm audio-in/mic port, 3.5mm audio-out, four USB 3.1 Gen2 inputs, and a USB 3.1 Gen2 battery charge port.

Additional features include an NVMe M.2 expansion slot and LED illumination that can be customized using Seagate’s bundled software. With an NVMe slot that’s ready to go, this Thunderbolt 3 dock is anything if not forward-thinking. Not only does it offer a wide variety of ports, but storage can easily be expanded without creating more clutter on top of your desk.

Seagate’s new Thunderbolt 3 dock will begin shipping in the next month or so. Pricing is set at $349.99 and it’s already available for pre-order at Amazon with an anticipated ship date of December 20th.

“Next-gen gaming is all about speed, compatibility, and flexibility,” said Jeff Fochtman, vice president of marketing and consumer solutions for Seagate. “Our FireCuda storage solutions deliver the performance, simplicity, and ingenious design to help gamers realize peak potential.”

Seagate FireCuda 520

For those with a motherboard that supports the PCIe Gen4, Seagate’s FireCuda 520 Series is here to deliver top-tier performance. With speeds that can reach 5,000/4,400 megabytes per second, this drive can move a whole terabyte in just a few minutes.

Each FireCuda 520 comes with a 5-year warranty and is expected to handle 3,600 terabytes of data transfers during its lifetime. Three storage capacities are available at launch, including 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Each of which are priced at $124.99, $249.99, and $429.99, respectively. Despite the fact that each of these are supposedly available today, Amazon shipment estimates currently have them delayed by 1-2 months.

9to5Toys’ Take

No matter how you slice it, both of Seagate’s new releases look great on paper. We’ve yet to see how they perform in real-world use, but it’s likely they will perform fairly well. While both the FireCuda 520 Series and Gaming Dock look great, the new Thunderbolt 3 dock takes the cake for me. This is largely due to its NVEe M.2 expansion slot which easily differentiates itself from the competition.

