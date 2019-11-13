The 16-inch MacBook Pro is only USB-C, these hubs give back old ports from $15

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering a selection of its USB-C hubs from $15 Prime shipped when item-specific promo codes are used at checkout. Our favorite is the 5-in-1 Hub for $14.99 Prime shipped when the code ANKERA771 is used at checkout. This is down over $10 from its regular rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up three USB 3.0 ports, microSD, and SD to bring the missing ports back to your brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Anker’s products are well-built and are perfect for keeping in your laptop bag, ready to go at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for even more deals.

Other Anker USB-C hubs on sale:

Now, if you only need to convert a single USB port from USB-C to USB 3.0, nonda’s adapter is perfect for the job. At $8 Prime shipped, it’s an easy buy even with some of your leftover savings from today’s sales, especially since it’s a #1 best-seller. I keep a few of these in different bags so I can always plug in legacy devices while traveling.

Also, don’t forget that we currently have an exclusive deal on the BentoStack PowerHub. It’s currently available to 9to5Toys readers from $90 and packs HDMI, USB 3.0, SD/microSD, and more along with a portable Qi and USB-C PD battery.

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 30 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Instant Expansion: Get more out of your MacBook’s USB-C port. Featuring 3 USB-A ports and 2 SD card slots.

SuperSpeed Transfer: Transfer music, movies, and more in seconds with 5 Gbps data speeds.

SD Ready: Swap and sync nearly all SD card formats with the microSD and standard SD card slots.

