Apple just announced the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can save up to $437 today

Earlier today, Apple introduced new 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Now, we’re bringing you the first discount…before launch day. Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is now taking up to $437 off the new 16-inch models. Free shipping is available for all with Expercom quoting 8-12 day delivery. Here’s a full breakdown on pricing:

Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s up to 8TB worth of SSD storage available, which is included in the promotion above. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 64GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out early reactions to the latest MacBook Pro right here.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Designed for those who defy limits and change the world, the new MacBook Pro is by far the most powerful notebook we’ve ever made. With an immersive 16-inch Retina display, superfast processors, next-generation graphics, the largest battery capacity ever in a MacBook Pro, a new Magic Keyboard, and massive storage, it’s the ultimate pro notebook for the ultimate user. The new MacBook Pro features a stunning 16-inch Retina display — the largest Retina display ever in a Mac notebook. It produces 500 nits of brightness for spectacular highlights and bright whites, while delivering deep blacks thanks to the precise photo alignment of liquid crystal molecules. And the P3 wide color gamut enables brilliant, true-to-life images and video. So no matter where you are, you’ll see your work in the best possible light.

