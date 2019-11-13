Shake up a home office for $76 with the all-white Trestle Desk (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Convenience Concepts Trestle Desk for $76.01 shipped. That’s about 25% off the typical rate there and is within $14 of the lowest price we have tracked. This desk sports an all-white design that’s sure to help it fit in wherever you end up placing it. Room for accessories is abundant with two shelves residing underneath the desk. This would make a great place to stow an iPad, book, or a charging cable that’s currently not in use. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re prefer a bit of retro flair, consider Ameriwood’s Home Haven Retro Desk at $47. It’s held up with hairpin legs and features an espresso-colored surface. Additional space can be found along the back thanks to the inclusion of a riser.

If you keep an iMac on your desk, you should be aware that Twelve South’s HiRise Pro has received a price drop today that shaves 26% off. This sleek accessory elevates an iMac for better ergonomics and some storage space that’s sure to come in handy.

Convenience Concepts Trestle Desk features:

Easy Assembly Tools Provided

Two Shelves

Plenty of space for Computer components

Fits easy with any décor

