Twelve South HiRise Pro gives your iMac or display a boost at $126 (Save 26%)

Amazon offers the Twelve South HiRise Pro for $125.74 shipped. Usually selling for $170, today’s offer discounts the price by a noteworthy 26%, is cents below our previous mention, and comes within $6 of the Amazon all-time low set back in 2018. Twelve South’s HiRise Pro stand enters your workstation to elevate an iMac or other display. It features a height-adjustable design and is comprised of premium materials like padded leather, walnut, and aluminum. Not only will HiRise Pro help combat neck strain or posture issues, but it’ll keep your setup looking great at the same time. With 225 Amazon customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for additional details.

Save even more when opting for AmazonBasics Wood Monitor Stand instead. At $28, you’ll have your choice between black or walnut styles. This alternative surely isn’t as elegant as the featured deal, but it’ll elevate your display just the same. Just don’t expect to find the same height-adjustable functionality.

Looking to up your productivity while working out? FitDesk 2.0 is now down to an Amazon low at $131.50.

Twelve South HiRise Pro features:

HiRise Pro elevates your iMac or monitor to one of four different heights, giving you a better ergonomically designed setup for reduced neck and back strain. You can also use this stand to lift your iMac to the same height as a secondary display. Once set up, HiRise Pro integrates with iMac and other displays to look like one radical new computer. If your investing in an LG UltraFine 5K Display, or a new iMac Pro, why settle for a one height fits all stand, or a stack of books?

