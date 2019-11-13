After years of selling smartphone cleaners, PhoneSoap has announced an entirely new product design that’s aimed at all sorts gear, including iPad Pro. It’s called HomeSoap and is large enough to hold game controllers, a Nintendo Switch, and more. Much like the devices that proceeded it, HomeSoap is able to charge devices while they are cleaned thanks to the inclusion of USB Type-C and Type-A ports.

HomeSoap takes aim at iPad Pro

From pacifiers to gaming controllers and iPads to iPhones, HomeSoap sets out to clean it all. PhoneSoap claims that it’s UV-C light is able to go where cleaning wipes cannot, “safely and effectively killing 99.99% of microorganisms that hide in crevices.”

One of the most appealing features of HomeSoap is that it takes just 10 minutes to clean an item. This makes cleaning devices quick and simple and its size is roomy enough to accommodate several products at once. In fact, PhoneSoap claims that it’s able to fit Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad pro and “some smaller 13-inch laptops”.

If you’re a multitasker (who isn’t), you’re bound to appreciate the fact that HomeSoap features USB Type-C and Type-A charging ports inside. This allows HomeSoap users to top off their gadget while it’s being cleaned. When it comes to the cleaning technology used, HomeSoap operates with two germicidal UV-C lights. PhoneSoap claims these are responsible for killing bacteria “without the use of harmful heat or chemicals.”

Cleaning is activated once the door has been closed and the power switch has been tapped. An automatic 10-minute cleaning cycle is the default, but users are also able to toggle a manual mode for a custom timeframe. While cleaning, a lightning bolt is illuminated. This automatically turns off once complete.

Pricing and availability

PhoneSoap will begin shipping HomeSoap on November 20. It is priced at $199.95 which is roughly twice the cost of other PhoneSoap products. This seems fair considering how much larger and versatile HomeSoap is in comparison. HomeSoap is available for order now directly from PhoneSoap and will hit Amazon’s virtual shelves later this year.

9to5Toys’ Take

I think we all can agree that electronics have a tendency of becoming the most bacteria-ridden items in our households. For this reason I routinely wipe down each one of my devices. Unfortunately most wipes simply give electronics the appearance of looking clean without actually killing bacteria.

With HomeSoap’s ability to “effectively kill 99.99% of microorganisms” across a large variety of device sizes, the product appears to be a slam dunk. PhoneSoap’s decision to include a USB-C connector further solidifies this, making it a forward-thinking product that many are likely to deem a worthy addition to their home.

