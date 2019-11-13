Get a 12-pack of Philips A19 LED Light Bulbs for $16.50 at Amazon

Amazon offers a 12-pack of Philips A19 LED Non-dimmable Light Bulbs for $16.72 Prime shipped. Regularly $25 or more, this brings today’s deal down to around $1 per bulb. That’s the magic number when looking for an LED bulb deal. Transition from traditional light bulbs can save up to 80% over the long haul. Philips rates this product for nearly 11,000 hours of use. On top of all that, you can rest easy knowing that you’re cutting down on your energy footprint while saving money along the way Rated 4.1/5 stars.

As an alternative, consider picking up TP-Link’s Smart LED Light Bulb instead. Without a required hub, TP-Link’s Kasa bulbs are perfect for starting or expanding your smart home. This model offers dimmable shades of white along with compatibility for Alexa and Google ecosystems. Also includes app support on both iOS and Android devices. Rated 4.1/5 stars by 338 Amazon reviewers.

Philips A19 LED Non-dimmable Light Bulbs feature:

Philips A19 LED light bulbs to provide 800 lumens of soft white light, equivalent to 60-watt incandescents with 80% less energy use. These bulbs fit standard medium base (E26) fixtures with the look and feel of a classic bulb. Not for use with Philips HUE products

At 2700-Kelvin, these soft white bulbs offer warm and comfortable lighting with high CRI (color rendering index) to deliver bright, crisp color ideal for whole room ambient light as well as in area lamps

These high-value Philips LEDs offer durable, shatter-free plastic construction. Philips LEDs turn on instantly with energy-efficient flicker-free, natural light that won’t degrade over time. Unlike cheaper imitations, Philips LED offers clean, natural lighting with exceptional clarity

