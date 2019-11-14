Amazon 1-day Bluetooth/Alexa speaker sale from $19.50 (Up to 38% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wonders Tech (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 38% off DOSS Bluetooth speakers. You can grab the DOSS E-go Alexa-Enabled Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $24.48 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, today’s deal is matching the all-time low and the best we can find. This Alexa-enabled speaker not only plays music but it will also “answer questions, check the weather, set an alarm, make purchases and more.” Other features include an IPX6 waterproof rating, up to 8 hours of playback per charge, Bluetooth 4.2, auxiliary input and a built-in microphone for taking calls. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers. Head below for even more deals.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, the DOSS SoundBox Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is also on sale in today’s Gold Box. It is now listed at $19.57 (or less for the red model), down from the usual $28 or so. At 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers, this one is among the most affordable and highly-rated options out there.

Browse the rest of today’s Gold Box sale right here for more. You can still save up to 50% on Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 Bluetooth Stereo Speakers at $50 if you’re looking for a desktop solution.

DOSS E-go Alexa-Enabled Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Alexa-enabled: DOSS E-go is the first outdoor Alexa-enabled Bluetooth speaker that you can use to play music (Amazon music & iHeart RADIO), answer questions, check the weather, set an alarm, listen to the news, make purchases and more.

Smart Connectivity: Where there is Wi-Fi or 4G LTE, there is Alexa. Equipped with 3 output modes including Bluetooth 4.2, Aux-In and TF card, you can enjoy the music in any way.

Superior Sound & Built-in Microphone: Thanks to its high-sensitivity driver, you’ll enjoy the stereo and truly immersive sound while playing. Afraid of missing phone calls? No worries, this speaker comes with a built-in microphone.

