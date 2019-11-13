Save up to 50% on Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 Bluetooth Stereo Speakers at $50

Dell offers the Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Stereo Speakers for $49.99 shipped. Typically selling for $90 at Amazon or $100 at B&H or direct from Logitech, today’s deal is upwards of 50% off, comes within $10 of the all-time low from February, and is the second-best we’ve seen. Logitech’s MX Sound speakers offer a unique design paired with high-end drivers for premium sound quality, alongside Bluetooth and more. If you’re still relying on your computer’s built-in speakers, these are a fantastic alternative that won’t break the bank. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can check out our review for a more in-depth look.

Give your workstation an audio upgrade for less when opting for the Logitech Z313 Speaker System at $27. This option clearly won’t standout like the featured pair of Logitech speakers will, but you can count on similar multi-channel sound playback just the same.

Speaking of ways to improve your desk setup, Twelve South’s HiRise Pro gives your iMac or display a boost at $126 (save 26%). Or you could even throw a HomeKit light strip around your monitor for some extra flair, which comes bundled with an energy-monitoring plug at $100 ($20 off).

Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Stereo Speakers features:

Listen to music in your home office with these 12W RMS Logitech stereo speakers. They use built-in Bluetooth to stream playlists wirelessly via compatible devices, and they’re angled 10 degrees towards the listener for optimal sound. These Logitech stereo speakers have high-end drivers and port tubes that deliver balanced audio.

