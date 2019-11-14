Apple’s MacBook Pros are discounted from $1,160 in both sizes (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from $1,159.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 deliver fee will apply. As a comparison, this model sells for closer to $1,700 in new condition and $1,489 as a refurb direct from Apple. Upgrade to the 15-inch model starting at $1,729.99, which is as much as $670 off the regular going rate. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go. Includes a one-year warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a MacBook Pro sleeve. This option that’s available from Amazon in both sizes includes a secondary pouch for accessories and is available in your choice of two colors.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple and Black Friday guides for coverage on all of the latest news and deals throughout November.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core

8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 512GB SSD

13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

True Tone Technology

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

