Amazon’s Echo Dot, Dot with Clock, and Dot Kids Edition are on sale from $35

Amazon is currently offering its brand-new Echo Dot with Clock for $44.99 shipped. Note: Amazon is currently out of stock for about a week, but ordering now locks in the discounted price. With a regular going rate of $60, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time on Amazon’s brand-new Echo Dot with Clock. For comparison, we’re expecting to see it available for $35 on Black Friday, though no word on how limited that stock will be. If you love the Echo Dot, then the addition of a digital clock will likely be welcomed by you. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Amazon is also offering the Echo Dot Kids Edition at $55 shipped right now, which is down from its $70 going rate. The Kids Edition of the Echo Dot comes with a year of FreeTime Unlimited included, which is an additional $60 in value.

However, for those on a tighter budget, ditching the digital LCD clock is a way to save some cash. The Echo is currently down to $35 shipped from its regular $50 going rate.

Now available with an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, or timers. Perfect for your nightstand. Ask Alexa to set an alarm. Tap the top to snooze. The light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, day or night. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. You can also listen to audiobooks from Audible.

