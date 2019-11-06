Amazon has now announced its Black Friday sale for Thanksgiving week, including notable discounts on Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, and more. Deals will kick-off on November 22nd and run through Black Friday delivering new all-time lows on a variety of its first-party products. This includes Fire tablets, Fire TV Stick, Blink cameras, and of course, Echo smart speakers. Hit the jump for a complete breakdown on pricing and more.

Amazon Black Friday pricing announced

As it does each year, Amazon plans to slowly roll out discounts on its first-party products. Amazon first detailed this year’s hottest promotions in its Countdown to Black Friday press release last week. Today’s announcement gives concrete data points on what pricing will look like throughout Thanksgiving week and the days leading up to it.

While Amazon is setting the pace here on pricing, we do expect Best Buy, Target, and various other retailers to offer the same discounts throughout Black Friday. We’ve already seen this detailed in Target’s Black Friday ad that hit earlier today.

First-party Amazon devices take certain stage for Black Friday

Amazon will be discounting all of its first-party devices in the lead up to Black Friday. This is hardly a surprise, as outside of Prime Day, this is Amazon’s biggest chance to move product throughout the year. Here’s an official look at pricing for Amazon’s Echo devices and more with launch dates:

November 22nd:

November 24th:

November 27th:

November 28:

Of course, there will be plenty more deals on Amazon devices to come throughout Black Friday. We expect to see various deals on Ring cameras, Kindles, and other first-party products to pop-up throughout Thanksgiving week.

