Expand your vehicle collection with 50 Matchbox cars for $0.60 a piece

Amazon is offering a 50-pack of Matchbox Cars for $29.99 shipped. This is down from its $50 going rate direct and is a match for our last mention. Coming in at right around $0.60 per car, this is a great way to expand your kid’s collection for the holidays. Each car in each box is different so no two cars are alike, giving you more variety in your purchase. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, no car collection is complete without a storage option. The Hot Wheels 48-Car Storage Case is $10 Prime shipped. With enough room to store just about every vehicle in this multipack, your child will have an easy way to transport their collection to a friend’s house.

For a high-tech way to track your car’s speed, check out the Hot Wheels id Track Set. It balances the age-old toy car kit with brand-new technology, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

​Inspiring kids to be everyday heroes with realistic vehicles equipped to get the job done! The classic Matchbox® 50-Pack makes a perfect gift for new collectors, hands-on play or party giveaways! Packs feature a set of 50 detailed vehicles with multiple themes to play out whatever kids imagine. From the bumper to the fender, each car is loaded with realistic details like rolling wheels and true-to-life decos. Kids will love coming up with their own city, rescue, construction or adventure story. Each sold separately, subject to availability. Not for use with some Matchbox® sets. Colors and decorations may vary.

