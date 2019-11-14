A new low hits the Nerf Rival Hera MXVII Combat Blaster, now $25 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Hera MXVII 1200 Combat Blaster for $24.88 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Walmart, but you’ll need to pick it up or check out with $35+ to receive free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate and is the lowest we’ve seen it go. This motorized Nerf blaster features a twelve dart magazine. Each dart flies through the air at up to 100-feet per second. With a black, white, and orange color scheme, this blaster is sure to stand out. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While it’s not motorized, Nerf’s N-Strike Elite SurgeFire is a $19 alternative. Going this route yields an extra 3-dart capacity, providing you with a total of fifteen. A rotating drum cycles each time it’s fired and each dart is propelled at up to 90-feet per second.

For those on the hunt for a highly-affordable solution, the deal we spotted on Nerf’s SharpFire Blaster is still live. It’s marked down to just $8, allowing you to pick up three for less than the cost of the featured deal.

Nerf Rival Hera MXVII 1200 features:

