Gift Nerf’s SharpFire Blaster this holiday season for $8 at Amazon (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf N-Strike SharpFire Blaster for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the going rate found at retailers like Kohl’s and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in more than a year. Thanks to its removable stock and barrel extension, this blaster can be used in six different ways. Once fully loaded, wielders will have six darts at their disposal. Four more are always ready to go thanks to a total of 10 being included in the box. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit smaller? Have a look at Nerf’s N-Strike Elite Triad. Not only is its form-factor more compact, you’ll also appreciate its lower price point of $5. Despite having such a small size, this blaster can launch darts up to 90 feet, making it a solid option worth gifting or adding to your own collection.

When it comes to gifts, LEGO products are beloved too. Lucky for you, we’ve unraveled a lot of deals today. Best of all, prices start at just $3. Some of which, we’ve reviewed, allowing you to fully grasp what you’ll get before you buy.

Nerf N-Strike SharpFire Blaster features:

SharpFire blaster is a 6-in-1 convertible blaster

Configure it 6 ways with the removable stock and barrel extension

Blaster converts to a holster

Store up to 6 darts on the blaster

Includes 10 darts

