Game in comfort with Respawn’s Reclinable Chair: $109 (Save $30+)

Amazon is offering the Respawn Reclinable Gaming Chair (RSP-110) for $109 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $31 off the typical rate and is among the lowest Amazon offers we have tracked. This gaming chair aims to deliver comfort alongside an aggressive style. It can be fully and partially-reclined, and features a look that mimics what you’d see in a race car. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Pair today’s purchase with Anker’s high-precision Programmable Gaming Mouse. Priced at $22, it clocks in at less than what you saved. Adjustable DPI settings can reach up to 6000, giving you an incredibly-high level of precision. A total of ten programmable buttons aim to give you an edge during future gaming sessions. Custom LEDs let you change the look of your setup whenever the mood strikes.

Oh, and be sure to swing by our roundup of today’s best game deals. There you’ll find discounts on titles ranging from Call of Duty Modern Warfare to Kingdom Hearts. Head over to see what else is in store.

Respawn Reclinable Gaming Chair features:

GAMIFIED SEATING: A racecar-style gaming chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether it’s used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long work days

ERGONOMIC COMFORT: With segmented padded designed to give highly contoured support when and where you need it most, this ergonomic chair is also equipped with an extendable footrest for position reinforcement. Adjustable headrest and lumbar support pillows, as well as padded armrests provide all-around comfort.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!