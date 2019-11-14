Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $33, COD Modern Warfare $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $32.99, down from the regular $100 digital price tag. This one contains Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III. Purchasing all three individually on Amazon right now would cost you $70, for comparison. But if you don’t want all of it, you can just grab Kingdom Hearts III on its own for $19.79, which is more than $5 below Amazon’s listing and the current best we can find. The rest of today’s best deals are down below including Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, South Park: Fractured But Whole, and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare $45 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code GAL7A at checkout
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- South Park: Fractured $20 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 under $14 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Plants Vs. Zombies: Neighborville $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Bridge Constructor Portal $7.50 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- NBA 2K19 $5 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Sega Genesis Classics $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $18 (Reg. $23+) | Amazon
- DAEMON X MACHINA $50 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Dragon Quest XI $25 (Reg. $37+) | Amazon
- Astral Chain $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Wild Guns Reloaded $14 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $9.50 (Reg. $12+) | Best Buy
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Castlevania Requiem from $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- LEGO Worlds $12 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
