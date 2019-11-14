Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $33, COD Modern Warfare $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $32.99, down from the regular $100 digital price tag. This one contains Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III. Purchasing all three individually on Amazon right now would cost you $70, for comparison. But if you don’t want all of it, you can just grab Kingdom Hearts III on its own for $19.79, which is more than $5 below Amazon’s listing and the current best we can find. The rest of today’s best deals are down below including Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, South Park: Fractured But Whole, and many more.

