Best Buy is ending the week by kicking off its Start Your List sale, offering a variety of discounts on iPads, MacBooks, TVs, smart home gear, drones, and more. Some of today’s offers require you to be a My Best Buy member, but it’s free to sign up. Most notably, you’ll be able to take up to $199 off a selection of Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. These price cuts match our previous mentions and are right around the all-time lows for the most part, though we have seen some of the higher-end iPad Pro deals land at up to $249 off before.

Apple’s most recent iteration of iPad Pro sports a list of enticing features like a Liquid Retina ProMotion display packing True Tone and wide color support. You’ll also be able to go all-day with up to 10 hours of battery life, enjoy its 12MP camera, and leverage FaceID. Head below for our other top picks, or just shop the entire sale here yourself.

Another standout from the Best Buy sale is on Samsung’s 70-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV at $549.99 shipped. Down from its original price of $900, today’s offer matches the expected Black Friday price and is the lowest we’ve tracked so far. Sporting a 70-inch panel, this UDHTV also rocks 4K HDR support and comes equipped with built-in Netflix and other smart capabilities. You’ll find two HDMI inputs and a USB port, as well. Ratings are still coming in, but Samsung TVs are well-reviewed overall.

Other notable deals in Best Buy’s sale include:

More on Apple’s latest iPad Pro deals:

The new 12.9″ iPad Pro features an advanced Liquid Retina display that goes edge to edge. Face ID, so you can securely unlock iPad Pro, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12X Bionic chip is faster than many PC laptops and easily runs pro apps. All-day battery life.

