Kate Spade’s Holiday Gift Guide is live with an array of handbags, hostess gifts, accessories, and more. This guide is a perfect list that will help to cover gifts for friends, mothers, grandmothers or co-workers. They have even included ideas for the men in your life and budget-friendly options with priced under $50. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Kate Spade’s Holiday Gift Guide.

Gifts for Her

During the holiday season, gifting a handbag is a popular idea for the ladies in your life. One of our favorite new styles is the Toujours Medium Satchel that’s priced at $358. This handbag features a spacious interior for storage and it has two straps for convenience. It also has gold hardware that add a luxurious touch to this bag.

Backpacks are another really popular item for the holiday season. The Taylor Large Backpack is a stylish option for traveling, work, using as a modern diaper bag, or just for everyday. This backpack can easily fit your 13-inch MacBook as well as extra essentials. It’s available in three color options and has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. You can pick up this style that’s priced at $198.

Gifts for the Hostess

If you’re heading to a holiday party this year, be sure to gift them something fun and unique. One of our top selections from this gift guide is the Spade Clover Wine Glasses Set. These glasses are so fun with a clover detailing throughout and they’re dishwasher safe for convenience. Better yet, they’re priced under $100.

Another great gift idea for the hostess is the Melrose Avenue Bar Board. Any hostess will love a cheese board and this is a timeless gift they can use for years to come. This bar board is priced at $75 and it even comes with a pretty knife that has gold detailings.

Gifts for Him

Finally, the Kate Spade Pebbled Leather Slim Brief is a wonderful gift idea for the man in your life. It easily fits a 15-inch MacBook and even has a removable shoulder strap. This briefcase comes in two color options and has a front and back zippered pocket for easy access to essentials. However, it does comes with a steep price tag of $398.

Which item from the Kate Spade Gift Guide is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also be sure to check out the Nordstrom’s Holiday Gift Guide that will have an idea for everyone on your list.

