Nordstrom is getting you ready for Holiday Gifting with a curated guide for everyone on your list. This retailer is my personal favorite place to shop because Nordstrom has gifts for everyone with an array of different price points. Plus, every orders ships for free. This gift guide has a selection of top brands throughout including UGG, The North Face, Kiehls, Barefoot Dreams, Patagonia, Cole Haan, and more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Nordstrom’s Holiday Gift Guide.

Nortstrom quotes, “It’s a show of heart, a touch of cashmere, a helping hand. A coat, a candle, a compliment. However you express it, give goodness. You’ve got it in you. And we’ve got it here.”

Nordstrom Gifts for Him

An item that really stood out in the men’s category was the Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag. This duffel is a nice option for traveling or it can be used as a gym bag. It’s priced at $90 and comes in two versatile color options too.

Another gift for men that they will love is the Cole Haan Generation ZeroGrand Sneaker. I really like the timeless color scheme of these shoes and the leather detailing adds a luxurious touch. These shoes are priced at $120 and are available in nine color options. This style features a breathable knit material and they can be worn year-round.

Finally, be sure to check out the Kiehl’s Travel Size Men’s Essentials Kit. This is a great way for the men in your life to get acquainted with this brand and it features all of their best selling products. The set also comes in a nice gift box and it’s priced at $47 and has a $59 value.

Nordstrom Gifts for Her

Barefoot dreams is one of my personal favorite brands. The material is so soft, luxurious, and lasts for year. I also love that they’re machine washable too. A gift idea I would highly recommend is the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe. This robe is priced at $99 and comes in an array of color options.

If you’re looking for another cozy item for gift the UGG Scuffette II Slipper is a wonderful option. These slippers are lined with shearling for comfort and warmth during the cold weather seasons. It also has a water-resistant suede that will stay looking nice for years to come. These UGG slippers are pried at $85.

Also, for a beauty lover, MAC’s Wish Upon Stars Mini Lip Duo is a must-have. Inside the set you will receive five mini MAC lipsticks for just $33. This set has a value of of $60, which is incredible. Plus, I love that this set has a range of matte and silk options in it.

Gifts for the Home

Nordstrom’s Gift Guide also has a variety of home items included. A gift idea we think would be great for anyone on your list is the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker. It’s priced at $99 and is very compact so you can even take it on the go. It also packs a punch with a 30-feet wireless range. Another really awesome feature about this speaker is that it’s completely waterproof!

Which items from the Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide are your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out The North Face Gift Guide that’s offering outerwear, pullovers, accessories, and more.

