A new Amazon low hits Samsonite’s Modern Paracycle Backpack: $61.50 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Modern Utility Paracycle Backpack for $61.52 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and according to what we’ve tracked, it’s the best Amazon offer to date. Whether you have a 12-inch MacBook or the latest 16-inch Pro, this bag is ready to accommodate any modern Apple notebook size. You’ll also find a dedicated iPad pocket, making it a great option for a variety of tech. A water-resistant bottom and ‘exceptional tear strength’ fabric sets out to keep your gear protected. Rated 4/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more eye-catching? Have a look at Smatree’s Semi-Hard Backpack for $51 when clipping the on-page coupon. It dramatically shakes up the typical look with a geometric outer shell. Once opened, you’ll find enough room for Apple’s largest MacBook inside.

On the hunt for an action cam to keep in your bag? The new QooCam was announced about a week ago and it garnered a fair amount of attention thanks to its 8K, 360-degree recording capabilities. Read all about it in our news coverage.

Samsonite Modern Utility Paracycle Backpack features:

CONSTRUCTED of two-tone ripstop polyester for durability, bottom of bag is water-resistant

LAPTOP COMPARTMENT is a built-in padded compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling

TABLET POCKET with tricot lining compartment designed to store your tablet

