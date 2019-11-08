The QooCam 8K camera is the latest offering from KanDao and it is impressive. As its name implies, this camera one-ups UHD by delivering incredible 8K resolution video. Like Insta360, GoPro, and some of Ricoh’s offerings, this 8K camera shoots 360-degree video, ensuring nothing escapes your line of sight. Putting 8K and 360-degree capabilities aside, its most interesting feature by far is its extremely compact form-factor.

KanDao QooCam 8K Camera: Strange name, impressive specs

KanDao’s new 8K camera crams a lot of features into a pocketable device. Video is captured using two 1/1.7-inch 20-megapixel sensors. A live view of what is being captured is displayed on a 2.4-inch OLED display. It’s a touchscreen too, hopefully yielding an easily navigable list of adjustable settings.

With many cameras, high resolution tends to mean giving up high frame rates. While the KanDao QooCam 8K camera does top out at 30fps when shooting at 7680 x 3840, owners will be able to opt for 4K and capture at up to an incredible 120 frames per second.

It actually captures 10-bit video too. This further ratchets up the competition as many of its competitors top out at 8-bit. For those unfamiliar, 10-bit offers much more flexibility in post-processing, as more color level data is in footage. This helps produce a clear image throughout color and contrast adjustments.

When it comes to storage, KanDao’s latest camera features 64GB of onboard space. While it’s certainly nice to have, this is likely to fill up really quickly. Thankfully a microSD card slot is there for easy and affordable storage expansion. Built-in Wi-Fi allows content to be transferred to iOS, Android, Mac, and PC. Let’s be honest though, a cable will be the way to go in most instances considering how large 8K photos and video are likely to be.

Pricing and availability

KanDao’s latest camera is available for pre-order now. Pricing is set at $589, which may seem expensive compared to other pocketable 360-degree cameras, but the truth is, you’ll have a hard time finding anything priced competitively that shoots better than 5.7K. The KanDao QooCam 8K camera is due to begin shipping next month.

9to5Toys’ Take

Despite the fact that KanDao isn’t as well-known as GoPro, Insta360 or Ricoh, it’s in the company’s favor that it has shipped other cameras before. Will KanDao be able to compete with the likes of other big name brands? Only time will tell. Our guess is that it’s going to come down to the user experience. If the software is cumbersome to use in any way, many customers are likely to look elsewhere.

