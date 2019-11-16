Seagate’s 2TB hybrid SSHD is console-ready: $60 (New low, Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD for $59.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Dubbed an SSHD, this combines a conventional 7200rpm HDD with speedy flash storage. After a bit of learning, this drive will automatically allocate frequently-used files to the flash portion, making common uses faster than ever. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
If you’re replacing an existing drive, consider using a bit of today’s savings on Cable Matters’ speedy enlosure. It’s currently $20, and is capable of 10Gbps speeds. Both USB-C and A cables come in the box, making it a universal solution for consoles, PCs, MacBooks, and more.
ICYMI, Seagate took the wraps off of its new Thunderbolt 3 dock earlier this week. Not only does it sport all kinds of I/O, its headlining feature includes an NVMe M.2 expansion slot, allowing you to add blazing fast external storage at any time. Oh, it also has 4TB built-in, getting users off to a solid start. Read all about it in our release coverage.
Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD features:
- Faster load times for non-stop performance and play
- Performs up to 5X faster than 7200 rpm desktop hard drives
- Up to 2TB of capacity to store 80x 25GB games
- Improves overall system responsiveness by 30% or more
- Backed by a 5-Year limited Warranty
- SSHD (Solid State Hybrid Drive)
