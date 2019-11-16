Seagate’s 2TB hybrid SSHD is console-ready: $60 (New low, Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD for $59.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Dubbed an SSHD, this combines a conventional 7200rpm HDD with speedy flash storage. After a bit of learning, this drive will automatically allocate frequently-used files to the flash portion, making common uses faster than ever. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re replacing an existing drive, consider using a bit of today’s savings on Cable Matters’ speedy enlosure. It’s currently $20, and is capable of 10Gbps speeds. Both USB-C and A cables come in the box, making it a universal solution for consoles, PCs, MacBooks, and more.

ICYMI, Seagate took the wraps off of its new Thunderbolt 3 dock earlier this week. Not only does it sport all kinds of I/O, its headlining feature includes an NVMe M.2 expansion slot, allowing you to add blazing fast external storage at any time. Oh, it also has 4TB built-in, getting users off to a solid start. Read all about it in our release coverage.

Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD features:

Faster load times for non-stop performance and play

Performs up to 5X faster than 7200 rpm desktop hard drives

Up to 2TB of capacity to store 80x 25GB games

Improves overall system responsiveness by 30% or more

Backed by a 5-Year limited Warranty

SSHD (Solid State Hybrid Drive)

