Bundle Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot for $47 shipped ($100 value)

Amazon offers its Fire TV Stick 4K bundled with the latest Echo Dot for $46.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d originally pay $100 for this bundle but it typically trends around $80 currently. For further comparison, you’d pay $50 for the streamer alone currently and this is the lowest we’ve tracked this bundle to date. Whether you’re deep into the Alexa ecosystem, or just starting out, the Fire TV and Echo Dot are natural partners. Fire TV Stick 4K delivers all of your favorite content in Ultra HD, while also bundling a universal remote with built-in Alexa features. Meanwhile, Echo Dot offers everything you love about Alexa in a compact footprint, along with the ability to control your smart home, play music, and more. Over 56,000 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.5/5 star rating to date.

Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot feature:

This bundle includes a Fire TV Stick 4K and an Echo Dot. Pair to get hands-free voice control of your Fire TV with Alexa, just say “Alexa, play Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

Fire TV Stick 4K is the most powerful 4K streaming media stick with a Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming. Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and others.

Use the dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons on the Alexa Voice Remote to control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receiver.

Echo Dot is our most popular voice-controlled speaker, now with improved sound and a new design.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

