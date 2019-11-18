The Alienware 17-inch Vindicator 2.0 Backpack hits $70 at Amazon (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Dell Alienware 17-inch Vindicator 2.0 Backpack for $69.99 shipped. Matched at Dell. That’s $20 off the typical rate and is among the best offers we’ve tracked. This spacious backpack sports the stealthy look we’ve come to expect from Alienware products. The entire bag is weather-resistant, aiming to keep your gear protected while you haul it from place to place. Inside you’ll find room for a 17-inch gaming laptop, tablet, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Opt for the backpack I wield and save. Cocoon’s Slim 15-inch offering is under $52 and can accommodate every modern MacBook size and an 11-inch iPad Pro. My favorite part of this backpack is the front which features a 16 by 10.5-inch GRID-IT! organizer. This keeps cables and small pieces of gear held snugly in place.

Oh, and don’t forget that Samsonite’s Modern Paracycle Backpack has hit a new Amazon low. It offers a unique and capable style that typically fetches $90, but can now be yours for $57.

Dell Alienware 17-inch Vindicator 2.0 features:

Armored gear: resilient high-density nylon encases the backpack, sheltering your gear from harm. The back panel is molded and vented to provide Air circulation to keep you cool and comfortable

All-around protection: a reinforced, weather-resistant, non-slip base provides added protection against the elements while easily Bearing the weight of all your gear

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!