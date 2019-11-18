Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is one of the nation’s largest outdoor retailers, selling a vast array of products from sporting goods to clothing, smart home gear, and more. During Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday 2019 sales, you’ll expect to find discounted grills, Wi-Fi-connected weather stations, play (and real) tents, bedding, and more. The deals all start early, so keep reading to find out more.

Nomad Base Station

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday hours and more

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are running their “Red Hot Specials” starting November 27th, or the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. However, Thanksgiving day, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will actually be open. The biggest deals will be had on Friday, November 29th, which is Black Friday itself between 5 AM and 11 AM. These “6 hour only” sales are marked in the ad as such, so be sure to check whether the deal you want is only available during that timeframe or if it’s part of the 5-day sale.

Best Black Friday deals

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s offer a wide range of products, from clothing, hunting gear, kid’s toys, and more. During the 6-hour Sale, you’ll find some great discounts on battery-powered ride-on toys, which will be down to $100 from $180. There will also be a chance to grab men’s, ladies’, youth, or toddler fleece for just $10. You’ll also find a RedHead Beanie and Glove Combo for $7.50, which is a 50% discount from its regular rate.

For the normal deals that run from Wednesday through Sunday, there are some fantastic options to pick from. One such notable deal is the La Crosse Color Wi-Fi Weather Station, which is down to $100 from $170. This weather station gives you wireless access to your home’s weather that you can view from absolutely anywhere, to know what’s going on in your own backyard instead of downtown.

Other notable deals:

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday ad

Keep up with 9to5Toys before and during Black Friday

As always, we’ll be covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday extensively over the next six weeks. You can stay up to date by following us on Twitter and downloading our iOS app. For the best deals, be sure to bookmark our guide, which will be updated continuously throughout Thanksgiving week and beyond.

Source: BestBlackFriday

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!