Best Buy Black Friday 2019 hours: When will Best Buy be open?

Best Buy has graciously shared some of its Black Friday deals ahead of the upcoming deal fiesta, but what are the Best Buy Black Friday hours?

As always, you should use the Best Buy store locator to confirm specific hours for your local outlet. It might even be a good to give them a call and get the hours from a store representative.

Best Buy has some “Doorbuster” deals that are often the driver of those massive rushed for limited offers you see on Black Friday. As is now almost tradition, Best Buy’s Black Friday sale actually begins on Thanksgiving.

That’s right, you’ll want to be at the storefront at 5 PM on 28 November 2019 to get any in-store deals you’ve been eyeing. So try to go easy on the Turkey stuffing.

On Black Friday itself, doors open at 8 AM, with new deals that are as yet unpublished revealed for that day.

Just keep in mind that local or state laws might prevent certain stores from opening at certain times. So it’s very important that you confirm your specific local outlet’s business hours! For example, Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island prohibit doing business on holidays like Thanksgiving.

Pre-Black Friday deals at Best Buy

If lining up for an overnight shopping spree or an early Friday morning dash sounds intimidating, then you may be more interested in Best Buy’s “available today” offers. This is a selection of products that are already available at their planned Black Friday prices.

