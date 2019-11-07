The 2019 Best Buy Black Friday ad preview has finally arrived, and it has not disappointed. This year’s flier delivers new all-time lows on Apple’s latest iPads, Amazon’s Echo devices, and much more. Now while this to not be the full Best Buy Black Friday ad for this year, it does give us a glimpse into what the retailer has planned for Thanksgiving week. As expected, My Best Buy members will receive extra perks throughout the holiday shopping event and beyond. You can find additional details on this year’s Best Buy Black Friday sale, including store hours and more, down below.

Best Buy unveils Black Friday ad preview

As usual, Best Buy will be offering aggressive pricing on Apple products, TVs, and more this Black Friday. Brick and mortar stores will open on Thanksgiving Day at 5 PM before closing and re-opening on Black Friday proper. Of course, there will be plenty of deals to be had online throughout Thanksgiving Day into Cyber Monday.

Additional Doorbusters will rollout on Black Friday at 8 AM with stores handing out tickets one hour in advance for those lining up. Inventory is expected to be limited at each retail location.

If you don’t have a My Best Buy membership, it’s free to sign-up. This is pretty much a requirement at this point if you’re looking to cash in on the best deals at Best Buy throughout the holiday shopping season.

Hot deals on iPads and more

This year’s Best Buy Black Friday ad preview delivers particularly notable deals on iPads, with Apple’s latest 10.2-inch model taking center stage and being discounted by up to $99. This provides new all-time lows from $250, which is a match of what we saw in the leaked Target Black Friday ad.

Best Buy is also slated to take $199 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air, which is a price we’ve seen reflected over the last few weeks at Amazon and various other retailers. Apple Retina 4K and 5K iMacs are also $199 off throughout Black Friday.

On the Google side of things, another standout is Samsung’s affordable 11-inch Chromebook at $89, which is as much as $100 off the regular going rate. While this won’t be the most high-powered device on the market, there is still a lot to like here for kids or grandparents.

As expected, Best Buy is offering matching discounts on Amazon’s first-party devices, matching prices we’ve seen in other early Black Friday leaks. Most notable, Fire TV Stick will be $20 (Reg. $40), and Echo Show 5 is marked at $50 (Reg. $90).

Other notable deals include:

Best Buy Black Friday Ad:

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!