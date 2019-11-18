Black Friday pricing live for ecobee SmartThermostat at $199, more from $139

Black Friday pricing on ecobee’s latest SmartThermostat with Voice Control is now live at Amazon for $199. Other retailers like Best Buy are charging $1 more. Today’s deal is a $50 price break from the regular going rate and a return to the Amazon all-time low price. We’ve only seen it this low once before, back on Prime Day 2019. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review, where we called it “a very compelling option for many households.” Additional deals below.

Those looking to save more will want to consider ecobee3 lite for $139. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mentions. ecobee3 lite takes the popular smart thermostat equation from this manufacturer and pares down select features for a more affordable outcome. It still offers support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. This is a solid option with many of the same features, minus the bundled sensors, that’s worth your time and money this holiday season. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

REDESIGNED AND REENGINEERED: With a crisp glass finish, vivid touch display, powerful quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, and far-field voice, it’s a smart thermostat like no other.

SMARTSENSORS: Includes a Smart Sensor to keep important rooms comfortable by adjusting your thermostat based on occupancy and temperature.

ENERGY SAVINGS: By reducing wasted energy in your home, you could save up to 23% annually on your heating or cooling costs. * *Compared to a hold of 72°F

ADVANCED COMFORT: With Alexa built-in and an intuitive mobile app, you can control your thermostat and home using your voice, phone, tablet, computer, Apple Watch, or whatever works best for you – it’s that easy.

INSTALLATION: Easily install it yourself in 45 minutes or less with handy video walkthroughs and a step-by-step guide on the ecobee app.Bluetooth 5.0

