Learn to code while assembling Kano’s Computer Touch Kit at $121 (Reg. $190)

Amazon currently offers the Kano Computer Touch Kit for $120.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $280, we’ve more recently been seeing a $190 going rate, like you’ll find at Target right now. That’s good for a 36% discount, comes within $8 of the all-time low, and is matching the second-best we’ve seen otherwise. Kano is renowned for its coding kits, and this one mixes things up by walking you through assembling a touchscreen computer. It’s centered around a Raspberry Pi 3, which is paired with a ten-inch screen. With it, you’ll be able to enjoy plenty of coding lessons and games, as well as web browsing and even the ability to play Minecraft. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of customers and for an in-depth look you can check out our announcement coverage.

Those looking for a more affordable way to hone your programming skills will find Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit to be a great option at $49. It offers over 70 guided coding walkthroughs and lets you assemble a programmable gesture-responsive wand. We found it to be a magical way to learn to code in our hands-on review.

For additional ways to dive into the world of programming and STEAM, but sure to check out our roundup of favorite coding kits. It’s no surprise you’ll find entries from Kano, but there’s also other options from Sphero and more.

Kano Computer Touch Kit features:

Build a kid-friendly touch screen computer with this Kano computer kit. Over 100 challenges teach you how to construct and program your computer, and creative modes let you make music and art. This Kano computer kit also provides access to Kano World, so you can share and remix with other young creators.

