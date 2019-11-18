Take up to $200 off Mac mini and score some of the best deals to date

B&H is back to taking up to $200 off Apple’s 2018 Mac mini. This is a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked as well as our previous mention. Most models are discounted by around $100, exceeding Amazon’s current sales that top out with around $80 off the entry-level model. You’ll find a number of high-end and built-to-order models on sale too, which is a great way to procure just the right custom setup.

Mac mini comes loaded with I/O, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and more. Upgrading to the larger SSD is a good move, as it’s nearly impossible to do that yourself on the 2018 Mac mini. Check out our hands-on review for more details on the 2018 Mac mini.

Put your Mac mini out of sight with this nifty VESA mount for under $19. It uses the existing patterns on your monitor to easily hide your Mac, delivering a streamlined look in the process. You can also use it as a traditional wall mount if needed. Head over to our step-by-step guide for more.

You’ll find even more deals in our Apple guide, which is constantly being updated with fresh price drops. Black Friday is just around the corner and we’re expecting to see plenty of notable deals across all of Apple’s product lineup.

Apple Mac mini features:

Apple has re-engineered the Mac mini (Late 2018) to drive tasks ranging from home automation to giant render farms, Xcode servers, industrial-grade tasks, live concert sound engines, digital art and signage, testing iOS apps, and more. Upgraded with an 8th Generation Intel Core processor, the Mac mini features a more efficient thermal architecture, all-flash storage, a bigger fan, expanded vents, a redesigned power supply, and Apple’s T2 security chip. This Mac comes preloaded with macOS. Updates can be downloaded for free via the Mac App Store. Please check Apple’s website for upgrade eligibility.

