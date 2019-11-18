Wi-Fi 6 arrives with NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Router: $280 (20% off), more from $90

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80) for $279.99 shipped. Normally selling for $350, today’s offer is $16 under our previous mention, comes within $3 of the Amazon low, and marks the second-best offer we’ve seen there. Upgrade your home network with NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and enjoy up to 6Gb/s speeds, enhanced eight-stream multi-user connectivity, six Gigabit Ethernet ports, and more. Being the latest wireless networking standard, this Wi-Fi 6 router will help future-proof your setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 370 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Find additional deals below.

Also on sale today, Newegg offers the ASUS RT-AC1750 B1 802.11ac Gigabit Wi-Fi Router for $69.99 shipped when code AFEMUUUY26 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate, is $10 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen. With the ability to dish out dual-band 3×3 802.11ac Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to take advance of up to 1750 Mb/s speeds. It features four Gigabit Ethernet ports alongside USB 3.0 and 2.0 inputs. One of the standout inclusions here is ASUS’ AiProtection, which keeps your smartphones, computers, smart home devices and more protected and secure. Over 170 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

A perfect way to use your savings is to bring home a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for $10 at Amazon. Odds are you’ll need one sometime down the line, so help your future self out and stock up now. I find these perfect for hooking up smart home hubs and other wired devices to your router.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router offers improved network capacity for more Wi-Fi devices in your home and 2Gbps wired connectivity support for an incredibly faster Internet experience. It has a 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor designed to transfer multi gigabits of data with almost zero CPU load.

