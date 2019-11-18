Sony noise-cancelling headphones drop to lowest ever $128 on Gold Box, go quick

- Nov. 18th 2019 3:48 am ET

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the extremely popular Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Canceling Extra Bass Headphones, Black for $128 shipped. That’s almost half off and the lowest price we’ve tracked on this 4.3/5 star rated headset that does Alexa and Google Assistant as well. Features below:

  • Feel the power of EXTRA BASS
  • Next-level digital noise cancelling technology
  • Get up to 30 hours of battery life. Frequency Range- 2.4 GHz band (2.4000 GHz–2.4835 GHz). Frequency Response (Active Operation)-2 Hz–20,000 Hz. Frequency Response (Bluetooth Communication)- 20 Hz–20,000 Hz (44.1 kHz Sampling)/20 Hz–40,000 Hz (LDAC 96 kHz Sampling, 990 kbps)
  • Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls
  • Quick Attention Mode for effortless conversations without taking your headphones off
  • Activate Alexa, the Google Assistant, or your voice assistant with a simple touch
  • Optimize your sound settings with the Sony | Headphones Connect app

