Anker’s Gold Box starts at just $11: USB-C to Lightning cables, Qi chargers, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 32% off various charging accessories. The deals start at $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PowerWave Base Qi Charger for $15.39. It typically sells for upwards of $22. This is a new Amazon all-time low. Anker’s PowerWave Base delivers wireless Qi charging at up to 10W speeds. It departs from other offerings on the market today with its slim design and device-sized footprint. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another standout for us is Anker’s PowerPort Cube for $20. Amazon typically has it listed at $25 or so. This unique power strip offers three outlets and three USB ports in a cubed design. Ideal for travel, posting up at the coffee shop, or to add some extra juice to your desk. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Anker PowerWave Base Qi Charger features:

High-speed charging: a high-efficiency chipset provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, while iPhones get a boosted 7. 5W charge that’s 10% faster than other wireless chargers.

Led indicator: The LED indicator lets you know the charging status. If the indicator is flashing blue, check to make sure that there are no objects between your phone and the charging surface. If the indicator is flashing Green, make sure you are using a 5V/2a or above adapter, or try a different adapter and cable.

Easy alignment: built to match up with your phone’s size, making it easier than ever to place your phone Centrally on the pad for optimum charging. The non-slip pad ensures your phone stays in place, even when vibrating.

